Oculus and Unity team up for free course on VR game development

Oculus and Unity have teamed up to launch the "Design, Develop, and Deploy for VR" program, aiming to give game developers the building blocks needed to start their first virtual reality projects.

The course is already live on Unity’s educational portal and is broken down into 12 different units that teach devs how to navigate prototyping, locomotion, sound, and more for VR games.

“In this comprehensive course from Oculus and Unity, you’ll learn how to build an immersive VR game step by step. Designed for people who have an intermediate knowledge of Unity, the goal of this course is to teach you how to design, develop, and deploy a VR application,” explains Unity. “You’ll learn an extensive range of principles and best practices: from locomotion and hand presence, to optimization and testing, to user interaction and go-to-market strategy.”

It’s an experience aimed at developers already familiar with Unity, and even those that have dabbled in VR development somewhat, though the course offers links for devs that might need to brush up on either skill before diving into the latest course.