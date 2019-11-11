Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Supergiant Games as an Engine Programmer

November 13, 2019 | By Staff
Engine Programmer, Supergiant Games

Location: San Francisco, California

Supergiant Games, the independent studio behind Bastion, Transistor, Pyre, and Hades, is seeking a talented generalist software engineer to port, extend, optimize, and maintain Hades and our proprietary code base across a variety of platforms. Our ideal candidate would relish the technical challenges inherent in cross-platform engineering, rendering, multi-threading, systems architecture, and optimization.

Requirements:

+ 2- or 4-year college Computer Science or Engineering degree or equivalent work experience

+ Credit on at least one commercial game project

+ Experience certifying and shipping a console or mobile game

+ Experience with multi-threading and rendering

+ Fluent in C/C++ and excellent math skills

+ Strong written and verbal, technical and non-technical communication skills

+ Local resident or willing to relocate to San Francisco area

Responsibilities:

+ Optimize our game engine for performance and compatibility with existing platforms

+ Help port our game engine to new or emerging platforms

+ Work with Quality Assurance to identify and fix performance, compatibility, and functional issues across different platforms

+ Implement new engine features, pipeline improvements, and tools on future projects in collaboration with the development team

What we offer:

+ Work on a small, creative, high-performance team
+ Help architect and implement the underlying technology of Supergiant’s current and future titles

+ Competitive compensation and medical benefits, including 401k

Interested? Apply now.

