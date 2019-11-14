Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 14, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 14, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 14, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

John Carmack steps down as Oculus CTO to explore artificial intelligence

John Carmack steps down as Oculus CTO to explore artificial intelligence

November 14, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
November 14, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

John Carmack is stepping down as chief technology officer at Oculus to work independently on artificial intelligence. 

The veteran programmer and engineer joined Oculus VR back in 2013, around four months before the company was acquired by Facebook, and is also known as the co-founder of Quake, Doom, and Wolfenstein developer id Software. 

During his time at the VR company, Carmack oversaw the development and commercial launch of the original Oculus Rift headset, its successor the Oculus Rift S, and the standalone Oculus Quest, with the latter two only arriving earlier this year.

In a post on Facebook, Carmack explained he'll continue to work on some VR projects at Oculus in a "consulting CTO" position, but that those development efforts will only consume "modest slice" of his time.

The rest of his time will be spent exploring the world of artificial general intelligence, which Carmack claims could have "enormously valuable" applications. 

"When I think back over everything I have done across games, aerospace, and VR, I have always felt that I had at least a vague 'line of sight' to the solutions, even if they were unconventional or unproven," he wrote on Facebook. "I have sometimes wondered how I would fare with a problem where the solution really isn’t in sight. I decided that I should give it a try before I get too old.

"I’m going to work on artificial general intelligence (AGI). I think it is possible, enormously valuable, and that I have a non-negligible chance of making a difference there, so by a Pascal’s Mugging sort of logic, I should be working on it.

"For the time being at least, I am going to be going about it 'Victorian Gentleman Scientist' style, pursuing my inquiries from home, and drafting my son into the work. Runner up for next project was cost effective nuclear fission reactors, which wouldn’t have been as suitable for that style of work."

Related Jobs

Wevr
Wevr — Los Angeles, California, United States
[11.13.19]
Audio Designer / Implementer
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[11.13.19]
QA Tester
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank CA or Durham NC, California, United States
[11.13.19]
Mid to Senior Engine Programmer (Tools)
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — BURBANK, California, United States
[11.13.19]
Character TD (Rigger)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image