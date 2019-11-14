Goodbye Kansas grabs 45 percent stake in Norwegian studio Misc Games

Swedish investor Goodbye Kansas Game Invest has purchased a 45 percent stake Norwegian game studio Misc Games.

The deal saw Goodbye Kanas pay roughly $650,000 for a 25 percent share in the company, before purchasing an additional 20 percent stake from previous stakeholder Validé AS.

Misc Games is the developer behind simulation titles including Fishing: Barents Sea and the upcoming Fishing: North Atlantic, and is aiming to become the "world leader in ship simulation games."

Goodbye Kansas, which was purchased by THQ Nordic earlier this year, hopes the deal will help it carve out a slice of the burgeoning simulation market.

"Following our strategy of investing long-term in exceptional people with a passion for building both great games and successful companies, our investment in Misc Games fits us like a glove," commented Goodbye Kansas CEO, Per-Arne Lundberg.

"The simulation market has exploded in the last 8 years, and we believe that Misc Games can become a big player in that market."