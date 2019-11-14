Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 14, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 14, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 14, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Goodbye Kansas grabs 45 percent stake in Norwegian studio Misc Games

Goodbye Kansas grabs 45 percent stake in Norwegian studio Misc Games

November 14, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
November 14, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Swedish investor Goodbye Kansas Game Invest has purchased a 45 percent stake Norwegian game studio Misc Games. 

The deal saw Goodbye Kanas pay roughly $650,000 for a 25 percent share in the company, before  purchasing an additional 20 percent stake from previous stakeholder Validé AS.

Misc Games is the developer behind simulation titles including Fishing: Barents Sea and the upcoming Fishing: North Atlantic, and is aiming to become the "world leader in ship simulation games."

Goodbye Kansas, which was purchased by THQ Nordic earlier this year, hopes the deal will help it carve out a slice of the burgeoning simulation market. 

"Following our strategy of investing long-term in exceptional people with a passion for building both great games and successful companies, our investment in Misc Games fits us like a glove," commented Goodbye Kansas CEO, Per-Arne Lundberg.

"The simulation market has exploded in the last 8 years, and we believe that Misc Games can become a big player in that market."

Related Jobs

Michigan State University
Michigan State University — East Lansing, Michigan, United States
[11.14.19]
Department of Media and Information Faculty
Wevr
Wevr — Los Angeles, California, United States
[11.13.19]
Audio Designer / Implementer
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[11.13.19]
QA Tester
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank CA or Durham NC, California, United States
[11.13.19]
Mid to Senior Engine Programmer (Tools)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image