Video: Inside Far Cry Primal's character pipeline and customization tech

In this 2017 GDC talk, Ubisoft's Julien Lalleve and Kieran O'Sullivan describe how they moved from their 3DS Max-based pipeline, to a cross-software pipeline using Python and ShaderFX to create the character pipeline for Far Cry Primal.

The pair also revealed how they built Wolfskin, a deep character customization system that works across the pipeline in the modeling software and the game engine. By splitting up data efficiently and removing complex setup from the daily workflow, they show how they greatly increased productivity, integration and iteration time.

It's a fascinating talk rich in technical details, one you can now watch completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

