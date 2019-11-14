GDC 2020 debuts new Summit to help devs find funding and forge deals!

Today GDC organizers are excited to announce that a new Summit focused on the art and business of funding game development will be making its debut at GDC 2020 in San Francisco!

This new Game Funding & Investment Summit is aimed at making GDC attendees’ professional lives easier by providing a focal point for discussions of game, project, and company funding.

Featuring speakers and panelists from the venture capital, angel/seed, and project funding areas, this Summit will leave attendees with the knowledge to raise funding and forge partnerships to build your company or game, as well as tips and takeaways for active investors in the space.

The game industry is dynamic, driven by new business models and opportunities, and at the new GDC 2020 Game Funding & Investment Summit you can expect advice on how to capitalize on that to achieve your goals!

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-growing) session schedule and your GDC pass options. This new Game Funding & Investment Summit will take place alongside the other 20+ Summits held Monday and Tuesday of GDC 2020, with speakers and sessions to be announced!

