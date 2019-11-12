Attend GDC and see how Borderlands 3 was optimized for 'bazillions' of guns

The team at Gearbox Software have always made a point of talking up just how many billions of guns can be generated in their Borderlands games, and at GDC 2020 in San Francisco you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at how they fit 'em all in!

In a special Visual Arts track talk on "The Art of Optimizing Content for Borderlands 3" Gearbox's Steven Strobel plans to show GDC attendees how the process of optimizing content for Borderlands 3 changed compared to previous games due to engine changes, growing team sizes, and ever-changing goals and game complexity.

This seems like a great talk for anyone interested in how Borderlands is made, or anyone involved with asset or level creation, as Strobel will walk you through changes the team made to the Unreal Engine, internal Gearbox processes, and various tools and guidelines set forth by the team to ensure they could cram as much content as possible into the latest Borderlands. Don't miss it!

