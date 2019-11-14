Project xCloud preview sees 50 more games, hits Windows 10 in 2020

Project xCloud is bolstering its library ahead of its eventual launch by increasing its current preview library of 4 games to more than 50 titles, while also detailing how the service will evolve moving into 2020.

Games like Borderlands, Hellblade, Devil May Cry 5, Tekken 7, and many others are joining Gears 5, Halo 5 Guardians, Sea of Thieves, and Killer Instinct as titles playable for those in the xCloud Preview.

Looking into 2020, the Project xCloud Preview is slated to launch for players in Canada, India, Japan, and Western Europe and Xbox plans to bring Project xCloud to a number of other platforms next year as well.

Windows 10 is, understandably, the first one mentioned and only one explicitly confirmed right now, but Xbox says that its “collaborating with a broad set of partners” to bring the service to other devices down the line.

Support for the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 wireless controller, along with support for Razer gamepads, is slated for 2020 as well and Xbox plans to bring other features, like the ability to stream games from their own personal Xbox consoles, to the service that same year.