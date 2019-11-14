Xbox Game Pass subscriptions have doubled as its library continues to grow

Xbox head Phil Spencer says that subscribers for its subscription library Xbox Game Pass have doubled over the last year, a comment captured by industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls ahead of today’s X019 event.

Spencer neglected to share specific numbers, but that’s typically the case when it comes to subscriber numbers for Xbox Game Pass and, recently, all Xbox services.

Microsoft notably stopped reporting Xbox Live active users earlier this year, but has always remained coy on specifics for Xbox Game Pass subscribers outside of the occasional note that the service is doing well.

The last year has seen Xbox make a number of moves to make Xbox Game Pass a more appealing service, including rolling it and Xbox Live into one, slightly cheaper monthly fee. Today’s X019 event also brought news of 20 notable titles coming to Game Pass, including 9 Final Fantasy games and handful of recent Yakuza releases.