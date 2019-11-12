Get a job: Loko AI is hiring a Senior Unreal Engine Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Remote

Do you eat/breathe/live Unreal Engine? Are you an out-of-the-box thinker that thrives on complex technical challenges? Are you passionate about making an impact in the world? Do you dream of working from home? If you answer yes to all of these, then Loko AI is looking for you!

Loko AI is pioneering Human Behavior Recognition using Computer Vision. Our proprietary platform takes any video input and instantly provides actionable insights for risk management, security, surveillance and public safety. Our team comes from top Universities, Fortune 500 Companies, and Hollywood Studios.

The Data Team is searching for an experienced Senior Unreal Engine Developer to contribute in developing the next generation of our vision-based pipeline. For the right candidate, this is a fantastic opportunity to start as a Senior team member of a fast-growing startup that is pioneering computer vision products and services.

The Senior Unreal Engine Developer is fearless, has excellent technical, communication, and analytical capabilities with a demonstrated ability to get things done correctly and effectively. We’re looking for someone who loves real-time graphics, but at the same time enjoys working in a team environment and is motivated by the prospect of disrupting the security industry and making a large impact in the world. This position is full-time with benefits, includes company stock options and is remote-first. Non-US residents are encouraged to apply.

Responsibilities:

Work with data and engineering teams

Develop custom applications and tools in C++ and Blueprint

Develop and optimize real-time and offline rendering

Minimum Qualifications:

4+ years in Games, VFX, or Enterprise with at least 2 major published titles (or equivalent industry experience)

4+ years in C++ programming and Blueprint with strong coding and debugging skills

In-depth knowledge of video compression formats: H.264, H.265, MP4, etc

In-depth knowledge of modern real-time rendering pipeline and GPU programming (DirectX, OpenGL, CUDA)

Experience building real world systems, including design, coding (C++) and evaluation (C++/Python)

Experience working independently with minimum supervision and leading multiple projects simultaneously involving various groups/locations/vendors/clients

Preferred Qualifications:

Maya, 3DS Max experience

Subsurface Light Transport render programming

Experience in any of the following fields: HCI, Computer Vision, Performance Capture, 3D Reconstruction, Mapping & Localization or a related field

Experience with metadata and big data

Loko AI is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, age, or veteran status.

