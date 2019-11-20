Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 20, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 20, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 20, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mobile party app Bunch nets $3.85M from Supercell, Tencent, and others

Mobile party app Bunch nets $3.85M from Supercell, Tencent, and others

November 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
November 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

A group of notable game companies including Supercell, Tencent, Riot Games, Miniclip, Colopl Next, and Uken Games have invested $3.85 million into mobile party app, Bunch. 

Bunch lets users play their favorite mobile games with friends over live voice or video chat, and supports up to eight players at a time. 

The company has raised $8 million to date, and intends to use its latest cash injection to accelerate product development and further expand partnerships and integrations.

"Most new players to League of Legends join the community through their friends. That's why social is a huge part of what we do here at Riot," said Riot's senior corporate development manager, Brendan Mulligan. "As we begin to offer new multiplayer titles, including mobile games, reducing friction to play together is even more important."

Bunch has also made some additions leadership team by bringing in Jonas Christiansen, who previously held senior product design roles at Facebook and Google, as its new head of product. 

Apple alum Greg Essig, who worked on the App Store management team overseeing the Games category, has also joined the company as head of business.

Related Jobs

Supergiant Games
Supergiant Games — San Francisco, California, United States
[11.19.19]
Engine Programmer at Supergiant Games
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.19.19]
Lead Character Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.19.19]
Encounter Designer
Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[11.19.19]
Head of Community Management


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image