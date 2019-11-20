Mobile party app Bunch nets $3.85M from Supercell, Tencent, and others

A group of notable game companies including Supercell, Tencent, Riot Games, Miniclip, Colopl Next, and Uken Games have invested $3.85 million into mobile party app, Bunch.

Bunch lets users play their favorite mobile games with friends over live voice or video chat, and supports up to eight players at a time.

The company has raised $8 million to date, and intends to use its latest cash injection to accelerate product development and further expand partnerships and integrations.

"Most new players to League of Legends join the community through their friends. That's why social is a huge part of what we do here at Riot," said Riot's senior corporate development manager, Brendan Mulligan. "As we begin to offer new multiplayer titles, including mobile games, reducing friction to play together is even more important."

Bunch has also made some additions leadership team by bringing in Jonas Christiansen, who previously held senior product design roles at Facebook and Google, as its new head of product.

Apple alum Greg Essig, who worked on the App Store management team overseeing the Games category, has also joined the company as head of business.