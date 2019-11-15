Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 15, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 15, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 15, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Charity streaming event Desert Bus for Hope surpasses $6 million in lifetime donations

Charity streaming event Desert Bus for Hope surpasses $6 million in lifetime donations

November 15, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
November 15, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

The annual charity fundraising event Desert Bus for Hope has, as of the close of its latest marathon, raised over $6 million for charity in the 12 years since its very first run.

All in all, 2019’s days-long saga raised $864,415 for the charity Child’s Play. The core of the annual event is a live-streamed session Desert Bus minigame from the unreleased 1995 Sega CD game Penn & Teller’s Smoke and Mirrors.

That segment simulates a real-time bus trip between Tuscon, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada, requiring players to take control of the bus for eight actual, real world hours to complete the journey.

The Desert Bus for Hope adopted the strange mini-game into a live-streamed charity event where the journey lasts as long as donations over a gradually increasing threshold continue to roll in, all the while hosting guests and charity events as the bus rolls along.

This year’s event saw the trip lasting 162 total hours, and tipping the event’s lifetime earnings over that $6 million mark. Last year’s event, for comparison, raised $730,099 and kept the bus moving for 160 to surpass $5 million lifetime raised.

Related Jobs

Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[11.14.19]
Senior C++ Engineer (Gameplay Programmer)
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[11.14.19]
Gameplay Programmer, C++ - Vehicle Physics
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[11.14.19]
Software Engineer (Automation)
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[11.14.19]
UI Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image