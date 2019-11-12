Video: Top game composers share hard-won advice and lessons learned

In this 2017 GDC set of microtalks, composers Mick Gordon, Jason Graves, Grant Kirkhope, Wilbert Roget, Rich Vreeland and Austin Wintory share stories of lessons they learned in the professional trenches.

Each speaker opened up about the specific challenges they faced and how they overcame them, making for an interesting and insightful hour of practical game audio advice.

It was a great talk, one you can now watch completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

