Get a job: These studios are hiring Environment, Character, and Concept Artists now!

November 15, 2019 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Environment Outsource Artist, Sony PlayStation

Location: San Diego, California

We're looking for an Environment Outsource Review Artist to supervise and have the ability to create both in-game and in-game cinematic quality environments and props within a range of styles. The focus will be on environmental art pieces and set dressing for a AAA title. If you have the ability to create environments from both detailed concepts and a single photograph we want to speak to you! If you're able to take and provide direction from concepts or rough direction to final model/texture, even better!

Environment Artist, Wevr

Location: Venice, California

As an Environment Artist you will be working on a new, unannounced high profile project based on one of the foremost popular IPs in the world. The right candidate will be multifaceted and self-motivated with shipped project experience under their belt and is ready to make an impact on our projects.

3D Character Artist, Simutronics Corp

Location: Maryland Heights, Missouri

Simutronics is expanding its awesome team and we are looking for a great Character Artist who can bring our character concepts to life through highly detailed and realistic art assets. If this sounds like you, then we want to talk.

Lead Character Artist, Sucker Punch Productions

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch is looking for a passionate, inspirational person to help us bring our visually stunning characters to life. The ideal candidate will have previous experience as a character art lead, outstanding communication skills, a good understanding of character design, accuracy in interpreting the human form, and an unbridled passion to raise the bar in the games industry.

Concept Artist, Sony PlayStation

Location: San Diego, California

We are currently looking for a looking for an Associate Concept Artist to come aboard and help our environment outsource team. The candidate will be working with our Lead Environment Artist to prepare outsource briefs to our vendors.

Senior Concept Artist, Simutronics Corp

Location: Maryland Heights, Missouri

Simutronics is expanding its awesome team and we are looking for a few great Concept Artists experienced with characters, environments, props, and other game elements. 

