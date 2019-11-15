Bungie raises $1.6 million for charity through Game2give pledge drive

The Bungie Foundation’s first Game2give pledge drive raised $1.6 million for charity, funds that MCV says the organization plans to sue to support Children’s Miracle Network and its own iPads for Kids program.

Starting on October 24, members of the Destiny community could donate for the Game2give drive and unlock in-game rewards, with some donation tiers offering a chance at receiving physical goods for participating.

Streamers that opted to participate in the drive likewise could earn in-game and physical rewards for how much they were able to raise between that start date and November 10.

“At Bungie, our purpose is to create worlds that inspire friendship, and we are so very grateful for our community to embrace this so strongly,” said Bungie Foundation senior manager Christine Edwards in a comment shared by MCV.

“We see this play out each and every day as lifelong friendships are forged, Guardians support their fellow Guardians both inside and outside of our game, and when our community rallies together for incredible causes such as supporting kids in hospitals.”