Report: BioWare planning revitalizing overhaul for Anthem

November 15, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Sources speaking to Kotaku say that BioWare and parent company EA haven’t given up on Anthem, the studio’s ambitious online shooter that launched with little fanfare earlier this year.

If those sources are to be believed, the company is looking to revitalize interest in its live game through a hefty update down the line, a potentially risky stunt but one that other studios like Ubisoft and Hello Games have pulled off to breathe new life into their own games after tepid launches.

Kotaku notes that there’s no official timeline for what’s internally being called Anthem 2.0 or Anthem Next, and EA declined to comment on any of the rumored plans. In fact, beyond tentative plans to overhaul the game, nothing about Anthem 2.0 is set in stone. Kotaku’s sources teams know the game’s core systems will see significant change, but the exact form those will take is unknown.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said as recently as June that the company had no plans to cut its losses on Anthem after its rocky launch and, while these reports are yet unconfirmed, tentative talk of Anthem 2.0 would mean that EA plans to back up those earlier claims.

