Oculus Link launches in beta, opening Rift games up to Quest owners

Oculus Link, the program Oculus announced earlier in the year to make Rift games playable on the inside-out Oculus Quest headset, has launched into open beta.

With that, a portion of Oculus Quest owners that have access to a compatible PC are able to essentially tether their otherwise wireless headsets to use content and games originally designed for the PC-tethered Oculus Rift line.

Rift games on the Quest won’t look or run quite as well as they would on the recently-overhauled Oculus Rift S headset, but by opening the portable Quest up to PC-tethered games Oculus hopes to make VR a more appealing and accessible buy for players, while also potentially expanding the market for PC-based VR games.

Oculus notes that a Link-compatible Quest-to-PC connection can be made with most high-quality USB 3 cables, as the official Oculus branded offering won’t launch until later this year. The company has more details on exactly which PCs are supported as well on its blog. More supported systems, as well as availability for the official Oculus Link cable, are expected to roll out in the future.