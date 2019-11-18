Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Google expands Stadia launch lineup to 22 titles hours before launch

Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Google has expanded its Stadia launch lineup to 22 games, mere hours before the cloud-gaming platform officially rolls out on November 19.

Stadia was initially slated to arrive with just 12 titles, but it looks like the company was able to finalize some last minute details with its partners to almost double its launch catalog. 

"Excited to announce that we are increasing the Day One launch line-up of titles for Google Stadia - we now have 22 games launching with the platform on Tuesday. Huge thank you to our game developer and publisher partners for bringing more titles," tweeted Stadia boss Phil Harrison.

"Yes, we were perhaps a little conservative in our forecast last week, and (most importantly) our partners did an awesome job getting last few kinks ironed out and through testing."

The revised list of launch titles (shown below) includes some fair big additions like Football Manager 2020, Grid, and Metro Exodus

Google is hoping to add some other notable names to that lineup, such as Borderlands 3 and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, before the end of the year. As revealed in a recent (and rather bizarre) Reddit 'ask me anything' session, certain key features like State Share and Crowd Play will also be rolled out after launch. 

Revised Stadia launch lineup:

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
  • Destiny 2: The Collection (Stadia Pro)
  • Farming Simulator 2019
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Football Manager 2020
  • Grid
  • Gylt
  • Just Dance 2020
  • Kine
  • Metro Exodus
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • NBA 2K20
  • Rage 2
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Samurai Showdown (Stadia Pro)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Thumper
  • Tomb Raider 2013
  • Trials Rising
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

