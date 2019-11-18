Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Logitech has made an expansive accessory kit for the Xbox Adaptive Controller

November 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
November 18, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Logitech has created a new 'Adaptive Gaming Kit' to help make the Xbox Adaptive Controller even more accessible by bundling accessories for the customizable controller together in a neat, $100 package.

Launched by Microsoft last year, the Xbox Adaptive Controller is a unique slate-like gamepad that can be customized and reprogrammed to meet the specific needs of its user. The controller also features extensive support for third-party accessories and inputs, and that's where the Adaptive Gaming Kit comes in. 

Filled with useful accessories design to help Adaptive Controller owners make the most of the unique pad, the kit comes bundled with a collection of 12 high performance, durable buttons and triggers that can be arranged and attached as needed. 

More specifically, it includes four light touch buttons with a 12mm height that can be activated with low force, 2 variable pressure-sensitive triggers that can function like gas pedals, three small 1.4inch buttons that offer durable and consistent actuation, and three large 2.5-inch buttons that have been reinforced with stabilizer bars.

To ensure each button is easy to position, label, and identify, Logitech is also throwing in some label sheets, hook and loop attachment stickers, hook and loop ties, and a couple of game boards. 

The full kit will cost $99.99, and should hopefully allow even more people to experience their favorite games in a way perfectly suited to them.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.16.19]
Temporary Writer
Wevr
Wevr — Los Angeles, California, United States
[11.13.19]
Audio Designer / Implementer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.12.19]
Encounter Designer
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[11.12.19]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image