Logitech has made an expansive accessory kit for the Xbox Adaptive Controller

Logitech has created a new 'Adaptive Gaming Kit' to help make the Xbox Adaptive Controller even more accessible by bundling accessories for the customizable controller together in a neat, $100 package.

Launched by Microsoft last year, the Xbox Adaptive Controller is a unique slate-like gamepad that can be customized and reprogrammed to meet the specific needs of its user. The controller also features extensive support for third-party accessories and inputs, and that's where the Adaptive Gaming Kit comes in.

Filled with useful accessories design to help Adaptive Controller owners make the most of the unique pad, the kit comes bundled with a collection of 12 high performance, durable buttons and triggers that can be arranged and attached as needed.

More specifically, it includes four light touch buttons with a 12mm height that can be activated with low force, 2 variable pressure-sensitive triggers that can function like gas pedals, three small 1.4inch buttons that offer durable and consistent actuation, and three large 2.5-inch buttons that have been reinforced with stabilizer bars.

To ensure each button is easy to position, label, and identify, Logitech is also throwing in some label sheets, hook and loop attachment stickers, hook and loop ties, and a couple of game boards.

The full kit will cost $99.99, and should hopefully allow even more people to experience their favorite games in a way perfectly suited to them.