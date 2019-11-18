Finalists named in Google's annual Change the Game Design Challenge

Google has named its five finalists and grand prize winner for its Change the Game Design Challenge. Overall, the second annual event received over 1,500 entries from teenage girls interested in exploring the world of game design.

The event aims to promote the idea of women as both game creators and players by encouraging teens aged 13 to 18 to design an original game which, if chosen as a finalist, is then turned into a full-fledged mobile game through a partnership with Girls Make Games.

This year’s grand prize winner is Brightlove, a game created by 18-year-old entrant Anna and one that aims encourage its players to intervene when they notice others being bullied. Other finalists include Lune, created by 16-year-old Bridgette, Good Dogs Bring Joy by 15-year-old Grace, Spectrum from 18-year-old Krista, and YuMe by 15-year-old Neha.

Winners receive college scholarship money, as well as the ability to direct additional funds toward their communities, and other prizes. As with the projects from last year’s winning designers, finished games from each of the five finalists are now up and playable on the Google Play Store.