Amy Hennig joins up with Skydance to develop for 'emerging streaming platforms'

Amy Hennig joins up with Skydance to develop for 'emerging streaming platforms'

Over a year after news broke that she was departing EA, former Uncharted creative director and longtime game developer Amy Hennig has signed on with Skydance Interactive to build a new team alongside fellow EA ex-pat Julian Beak in San Francisco.

That team, according to a statement shared by Polygon, aims to assemble interactive experiences “designed to reach gamers and non-gamers alike on emerging streaming platforms.”

No specific platform or game beyond that pitch is mentioned in the statement, but Hennig notes that those development efforts aim to yield titles with graphics in line with “the visual fidelity of television and film.”

Hennig, alongside Beak, previously worked at EA’s since-shuttered Visceral Games on an untitled Star Wars project. She departed the company as a whole in January 2018 after EA closed the studio down and, at the time, stepped toward independent development to work with a small team and explore the potential of virtual reality.

Now, moving toward another emerging technology, Hennig says in a statement that “our goal is to create inviting and innovative experiences with the high production values and visual fidelity that will set the standard in this new media landscape.”

