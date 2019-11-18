Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve is making a new VR Half-Life game

Valve is making a new VR Half-Life game

November 18, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
November 18, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

Valve's Twitter account has confirmed the existence of Half-Life: Alyx, a new SteamVR game being developed in-house. 

15 years after the Seattle-based company released the critically-acclaimed Half-Life 2 (the game was first released in 2004, Episode 2 launched in 2007 with The Orange Box), the company appears poised to return to the sci-fi franchise as a vehicle to push its own VR platform.

This announcement is somewhat notable both because it runs counter to Valve's infamous secrecy and because the company has slowed down its game development to a near-crawl of late.

The name Half-Life: Alyx also appears to imply a focus on Half-Life 2's supporting character Alyx Vance. 

It's not 100 percent clear which headsets will be supported by the Half-Life: Alyx developers. While the Valve Index is no doubt on the list, the company does have a standing partnership with Viveport that may indicate support for the HTC Vive as well. 

More details on Half-Life: Alyx will be revealed on November 21st at 10AM PT. 

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.16.19]
Temporary Writer
Wevr
Wevr — Los Angeles, California, United States
[11.13.19]
Audio Designer / Implementer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.12.19]
Encounter Designer
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[11.12.19]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image