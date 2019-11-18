Valve is making a new VR Half-Life game

Valve's Twitter account has confirmed the existence of Half-Life: Alyx, a new SteamVR game being developed in-house.

15 years after the Seattle-based company released the critically-acclaimed Half-Life 2 (the game was first released in 2004, Episode 2 launched in 2007 with The Orange Box), the company appears poised to return to the sci-fi franchise as a vehicle to push its own VR platform.

This announcement is somewhat notable both because it runs counter to Valve's infamous secrecy and because the company has slowed down its game development to a near-crawl of late.

The name Half-Life: Alyx also appears to imply a focus on Half-Life 2's supporting character Alyx Vance.

It's not 100 percent clear which headsets will be supported by the Half-Life: Alyx developers. While the Valve Index is no doubt on the list, the company does have a standing partnership with Viveport that may indicate support for the HTC Vive as well.

We’re excited to unveil Half-Life: Alyx, our flagship VR game, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time.



Can’t wait to share it with all of you! pic.twitter.com/BupFCxSrTw — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 18, 2019

More details on Half-Life: Alyx will be revealed on November 21st at 10AM PT.