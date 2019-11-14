Get key game design insights from Riot's Teamfight Tactics at GDC 2020!

This summer League of Legends maker Riot Games added a mega-popular auto-battler mode to the game called Teamfight Tactics, and at the Game Developers Conference in March you'll have a chance to see how it was made!

This is a big deal because a team within Riot designed Teamfight Tactics in less than six months, honing in on what makes a great auto-battler game and finding a way to realize it within League of Legends, and you'll hear all about it in a GDC 2020 Design Track talk on 'Teamfight Tactics' Design Lessons.

Register now to attend GDC and check out this promising session, where you can expect to learn what Riot did about how to approach product discovery, how to characterize an audience and use that characterization to make design decisions, and how to lead teams to take real risks and make necessary pivots -- even when deadlines loom!

