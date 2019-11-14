Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get key game design insights from Riot's Teamfight Tactics at GDC 2020!

Get key game design insights from Riot's Teamfight Tactics at GDC 2020!

November 19, 2019 | By Staff
November 19, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Design

This summer League of Legends maker Riot Games added a mega-popular auto-battler mode to the game called Teamfight Tactics, and at the Game Developers Conference in March you'll have a chance to see how it was made!

This is a big deal because a team within Riot designed Teamfight Tactics in less than six months, honing in on what makes a great auto-battler game and finding a way to realize it within League of Legends, and you'll hear all about it in a GDC 2020 Design Track talk on 'Teamfight Tactics' Design Lessons.

Register now to attend GDC and check out this promising session, where you can expect to learn what Riot did about how to approach product discovery, how to characterize an audience and use that characterization to make design decisions, and how to lead teams to take real risks and make necessary pivots -- even when deadlines loom!

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

