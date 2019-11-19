Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

November 19, 2019
November 19, 2019
German government to continue $55 million game development fund

November 19, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
The German government has approved plans to set aside €50 million ($55.4 million) in the federal budget for 2020 to promote game development in the country. 

The same amount of cash will also be handed out over the "upcoming years," and according to the German Games Industry Association, Game, should help the country establish itself as "more vital player" in the world of game development.

The fund was actually established last year, and now looks set to continue at a federal level for the foreseeable future. The initiative is currently being managed by the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, which during the pilot phase received 380 project proposals.

"The securing of games funding is a clear signal for Germany as a games location. The Finance Committee of the German Bundestag provides the important planning security by fixing the budget for the coming years," commented Felix Falk, managing director of Game. 

"The decision as well as the broad consensus display the intent across party lines to make Germany a more vital player internationally in the field of computer game development. Now we are awaiting the successful notification of the funding directive by the European Union so that the numerous new projects in Germany can be put into action. As games industry, we are waiting in the wings."

 

