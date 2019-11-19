Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

November 19, 2019
Mixed reality game streaming platform LIV secures $2.6 million in funding

Mixed reality game streaming platform LIV secures $2.6 million in funding

November 19, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
November 19, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Mixed reality game streaming platform LIV has secured $2.6 million in Series A funding to expand its development team and integrate more third party studios. 

The funding round was led by video game and esports VC Fund, Hiro Capital, and backed up by Credo Ventures and Seedcamp. 

LIV designed its platform for streamers who want to broadcast their virtual reality exploits, and explained its proprietary technology "turns stream viewers from passive spectators into active participants […] while bringing the steamer's real-world body into the live digital VR stream."

The company has worked with a number of notable VR developers including Beat Saber creator Beat Games, Budget Cuts developer Neat Corporation, and Raw Data maker Survios, and has ambitions of adding to that list.

