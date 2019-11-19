Viveport president Rikard Steiber is leaving HTC

Viveport president and SVP of virtual reality, Rikard Steiber, is leaving HTC at the end of the year.

As reported by Forbes, Steiber joined the company around four years ago and during his tenure has overseen the development of the subscription-based Viveport service, which grants users access to a library of VR games and applications for platforms including the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Valve Index.

Confirming the news in an email. Steiber explained he felt the time was tight to seek a new challenge, but that he was proud of his achievements at HTC.

"As HTC now is entering a new chapter, I have agreed with (newly appointed CEO) Yves Maitre that it is a great time for me to move on and take on a new challenge after almost four years at HTC Vive," he wrote.

"I will go on garden leave today until my contract ends early next year. It has been my honor to work with an incredible talented team in building Viveport into a global destination for VR experiences."

Replacing Steiber for the time being is HTC's VP of product, Bjorn Book-Larsson, who'll step up as the acting head of Viveport.