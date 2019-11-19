Net profit up 53.7% as Netmarble closes Q3

Mobile game developer Netmarble has closed out the third quarter of its 2019-20 fiscal year with year-over-year gains in both revenue and net profit, with Korea and North America generating the most revenue this quarter.

The South Korean company reported net profit of 84.7 billion won (~$72.6 million) for the quarter, up 53.7 percent year-over-year and up 122.9 percent quarter-over-quarter.

Revenue at Netmarble came in at 619.9 billion won (~$531 million) for the same period, up 17.9 percent year over year. 32 percent of overall revenue came from Korea while the remaining 423.4 billion won (~$362.7 million) was generated throughout other regions.

Of those, North America was responsible for the largest chunk of revenue from outside Korea, 28 percent, followed by Japan at 15 percent, Europe at 8 percent, Southeast Aisa at 7 percent, and other regions at 10 percent.

Netmarble’s reporting also includes a game-by-game and genre-by-genre breakdown of revenue generated this quarter. The full graph from its earnings presentation can be found just below, but at a glance Marvel Contest of Champions, from Netmarble subsidiary Kabam, brought in the most revenue for a single title at 14 percent, followed by Lineage 2 Revolution at 14 percent and Seven Deadly Sins at 11 percent.