Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 19, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 19, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 19, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Smash Bros , Death Stranding among GOTY nominees for The Game Awards 2019

Smash Bros, Death Stranding among GOTY nominees for The Game Awards 2019

November 19, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
November 19, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production

The folks behind The Game Awards have laid out the yearly show’s 2019 nominees, with games like Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding and Remedy Entertainment’s Control grabbing nominations across several categories.

Both titles secured spots on The Game Awards’ Game of the Year nominee list, alongside Resident Evil 2 (Capcom), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment), and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco, Sora).

Across all categories Death Stranding secured the most nominations, with 9 nods in the game direction, narrative, art direction, score/music, audio design, action/adventure, and game of the year categories, along with 2 voice actor nominations for Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen.

Death Stranding is followed by Control with 7 nominations (including one voice actor nomination for Courtney Hope), and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice with 5 nominations.

A handful of games and studios nominated for the 2019 award show can be found just below, with a full list readable over on The Game Awards website (once technical difficulties on their end subside). Winners are set to be announced when The Game Awards kick off on December 12.

Best Game Direction

  1. Control (Remedy Entertainment)
  2. Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  3. Death Stranding (Kojima Productions)
  4. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software
  5. Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital)

Best Independent Game

  1. Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  2. Disco Elysium (Studio ZA/UM)
  3. Katana ZERO (Askiisoft)
  4. Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital)
  5. Untitled Goose Game (House House)

Best Mobile Game

  1. Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios)
  2. Grindstone (Capybara Games)
  3. Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo)
  4. Sky: Children of the Light (Thatgamecompany)
  5. What the Golf (Triband)

Best Multiplayer Game

  1. Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)
  2. Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software) 
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward)
  4. Tetris 99 (Arika)
  5. The Division 2 (Ubisoft)

Best Ongoing Game

  1. Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)
  2. Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  3. Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  4. Fortnite (Epic Games
  5. Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)

Games for Impact

  1. Concrete Genie (Pixelopus)
  2. Gris (Nomada Studio)
  3. Kind Words (Popcannibal)
  4. Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod)
  5. Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games)

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[11.17.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Hidden Path Entertainment
Hidden Path Entertainment — Belleview, Washington, United States
[11.15.19]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.15.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.15.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image