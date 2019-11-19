Smash Bros , Death Stranding among GOTY nominees for The Game Awards 2019

The folks behind The Game Awards have laid out the yearly show’s 2019 nominees, with games like Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding and Remedy Entertainment’s Control grabbing nominations across several categories.

Both titles secured spots on The Game Awards’ Game of the Year nominee list, alongside Resident Evil 2 (Capcom), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment), and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco, Sora).

Across all categories Death Stranding secured the most nominations, with 9 nods in the game direction, narrative, art direction, score/music, audio design, action/adventure, and game of the year categories, along with 2 voice actor nominations for Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen.

Death Stranding is followed by Control with 7 nominations (including one voice actor nomination for Courtney Hope), and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice with 5 nominations.

A handful of games and studios nominated for the 2019 award show can be found just below, with a full list readable over on The Game Awards website (once technical difficulties on their end subside). Winners are set to be announced when The Game Awards kick off on December 12.