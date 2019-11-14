Play through the first-ever GDC Narrative Wall Twine games, created by GDC attendees!

If you attended the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this year you might have noticed a few of your fellow game makers chatting near the GDC Narrative Wall, a wall covered in writing prompts where attendees were invited to contribute to a collaborative storytelling project.

Those contributions were collected after the show and combined to create three separate Twine games, each telling a unique, vibrant tale of love, loss, and adventure. Today, organizers are proud to publish it online for everyone to play and enjoy!

So head over to the GDC website and check out the GDC Narrative Wall, where you'll have the opportunity to play through three separate stories created by the GDC narrative community.

What kinds of stories came from three days of collaboration, play, and community? Read on to find out!

If you didn't get a chance to contribute this year, no worries -- the Narrative Wall is expected to return for GDC 2020, which runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th.

