Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 19, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 19, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 19, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Play through the first-ever GDC Narrative Wall Twine games, created by GDC attendees!

Play through the first-ever GDC Narrative Wall Twine games, created by GDC attendees!

November 19, 2019 | By Staff
November 19, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

If you attended the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this year you might have noticed a few of your fellow game makers chatting near the GDC Narrative Wall, a wall covered in writing prompts where attendees were invited to contribute to a collaborative storytelling project.

Those contributions were collected after the show and combined to create three separate Twine games, each telling a unique, vibrant tale of love, loss, and adventure. Today, organizers are proud to publish it online for everyone to play and enjoy!

So head over to the GDC website and check out the GDC Narrative Wall, where you'll have the opportunity to play through three separate stories created by the GDC narrative community. 

What kinds of stories came from three days of collaboration, play, and community? Read on to find out!

If you didn't get a chance to contribute this year, no worries -- the Narrative Wall is expected to return for GDC 2020, which runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.18.19]
QA Tester
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[11.18.19]
Lead Level Designer
iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[11.18.19]
Senior Game Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.16.19]
Temporary Writer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image