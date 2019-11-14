Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Game design insights from the GDC 2019 Failure Workshop

November 19, 2019 | By Staff
More: Indie, Design, Video, Vault

In this set of talks from GDC 2019 set of talks, three modern game makers share real talk and lessons learned from some of their recent failures.

It was a great session because speakers Jon Remedios, Juan de la Torre and Charley Price each, with rare honesty and transparency, shared earnest stories of recent game projects gone awry. Together they encouraged fellow devs to reflect on their own missteps, and created space for all to learn from the slings and arrows of indie game development.

This is a talk you'll want to see if you have any interest in indie games, so if you didn't have time to catch it at GDC this year take advantage of the fact that you can now watch the whole thing completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

