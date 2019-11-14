Video: Game design insights from the GDC 2019 Failure Workshop

In this set of talks from GDC 2019 set of talks, three modern game makers share real talk and lessons learned from some of their recent failures.

It was a great session because speakers Jon Remedios, Juan de la Torre and Charley Price each, with rare honesty and transparency, shared earnest stories of recent game projects gone awry. Together they encouraged fellow devs to reflect on their own missteps, and created space for all to learn from the slings and arrows of indie game development.

This is a talk you'll want to see if you have any interest in indie games, so if you didn't have time to catch it at GDC this year take advantage of the fact that you can now watch the whole thing completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

