Obituary: Everquest designer and MMORPG vet Brad McQuaid

The team at Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen developer Visionary Realms confirmed today that studio cofounder and MMORPG veteran Brad McQuaid passed away in the night.

McQuaid had been part of the Pantheon team for years, the latest stop in a successful MMORPG career that encompassed a key design leadership role on the original Everquest and a long stint as the co-founder of Sigil Games Online, where he helped lead development of Vanguard: Saga of Heroes.

In 2014 he helped found Visionary Realms to work on Pantheon, which he described to Gamasutra at the time as an effort to conjure up the engrossing magic of Everquest for older players with more obligations and less free time.