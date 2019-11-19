Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 19, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 19, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 19, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Everquest designer and MMORPG vet Brad McQuaid

Obituary: Everquest designer and MMORPG vet Brad McQuaid

November 19, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
November 19, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

The team at Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen developer Visionary Realms confirmed today that studio cofounder and MMORPG veteran Brad McQuaid passed away in the night.

McQuaid had been part of the Pantheon team for years, the latest stop in a successful MMORPG career that encompassed a key design leadership role on the original Everquest and a long stint as the co-founder of Sigil Games Online, where he helped lead development of Vanguard: Saga of Heroes.

In 2014 he helped found Visionary Realms to work on Pantheon, which he described to Gamasutra at the time as an effort to conjure up the engrossing magic of Everquest for older players with more obligations and less free time.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.18.19]
QA Tester
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[11.13.19]
QA Tester
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.12.19]
Lead Character Artist
PortalOne, Inc.
PortalOne, Inc. — Oslo, Norway
[11.12.19]
Game Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image