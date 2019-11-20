Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

November 20, 2019
November 20, 2019
November 20, 2019
Blockchain-based game studio Mythical Games nets $19 million in funding

November 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Mythical Games, the blockchain-based game studio established last year by a group of former Activision devs, has raised $19 million in venture funding. 

The company specializes in creating digital ecosystems around player-owned economies, and wants to work with developers to create new tools that provide ownership of in-game assets for content creators and brands to build and customize. 

Previous investor Javelin Venture Partners led the latest funding round, which means the studio has now raised $35 million to date. According to Mythical chief exec, John Liden, the cash will be used to support the launch of the company's debut title, Blankos Block Party.

