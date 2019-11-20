Blockchain-based game studio Mythical Games nets $19 million in funding

Newsbrief: Mythical Games, the blockchain-based game studio established last year by a group of former Activision devs, has raised $19 million in venture funding.

The company specializes in creating digital ecosystems around player-owned economies, and wants to work with developers to create new tools that provide ownership of in-game assets for content creators and brands to build and customize.

Previous investor Javelin Venture Partners led the latest funding round, which means the studio has now raised $35 million to date. According to Mythical chief exec, John Liden, the cash will be used to support the launch of the company's debut title, Blankos Block Party.