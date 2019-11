Newsbrief: Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield have amassed over 1.36 million physical sales in Japan during their first three days on shelves.

That's according to the latest figures from Famitsu (via Gematsu), which factor in sales of retail copies, download cards, and the Pokemon Sword and Shield Double Pack -- but not digital sales.

It's a total that means Pokemon Sword and Shield have performed better on home soil than fellow Switch-exclusive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which sold 1.23 million units in three days to set a new launch sales record for the series.