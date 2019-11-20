Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Take-Two leads $20 million funding round into Spellbreak developer Proletariat

November 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Spellbreak developer Proletariat has secured $20 million in Series C funding to ramp up production on the fantasy battle royale title. 

The funding round was led by Take-Two Interactive Software, the owner of Grand Theft Auto developer-publisher Rockstar, and helped along by existing investors including Spark Capital and FirstMark Capital.

The deal will see Michael Worosz, EVP and head of corporate development and independent publishing at Take-Two, join the Proletariat's board of directors. 

"We've been looking for the right industry leaders to work with to help us take Spellbreak and Proletariat to the next level," said studio CEO, Seth Sivak. "Michael and Take-Two bring a wealth of experience that will be vital as we expand the team, ramp-up development, and prepare to self-publish Spellbreak next year."

