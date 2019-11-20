Steam's online couch co-op feature Remote Play Together leaves beta

Newsbrief: The Remote Play Together feature that allows Steam users to play local co-op games together has left beta, opening its use up to Steam’s entire playerbase.

Remote Play Together, which had previously been available only to those opted into Steam’s beta client for the last month, automatically supports any local multiplayer, co-op, or split-screen game up on Steam. Around the time the feature launched into beta in October, that included over 4,000 games on Steam.

Because of the couch co-op nature of Remote Play Together, only the player hosting the session needs to own the game and any invited players will be able to play as if they have a controller plugged directly into the host’s machine. The full launch opens Remote Play Together up to iOS and Android devices as well, allowing players to join a session using the Steam Chat and Steam Link apps.