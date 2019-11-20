Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

November 20, 2019
November 20, 2019
New studio Dream Games raises $7.5 million to fuel mobile game development

November 20, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
The freshly founded Turkish mobile game studio Dream Games has raised $7.5 million in a funding round led by Makers Fund.

The studio, set up by former Peak Games staff, aims to use the seed funding to increase its headcount to around 20 developers in its first year.

In a press release, founding member Soner Aydemir notes that, in both hiring and development, the studio aims to take a quality-over-quantity stance. “We don’t believe in a hit-or-miss approach toward game development. For us, its evolution over innovation, execution over ideas,” said Aydemir.

“We plan to fix the pain points for players in existing games and our experience makes us confident we can build something truly global by focusing on a single high-quality, longstanding game instead of multiple flash-in-the-pan titles. We’d rather people were loyally playing our one game for 10 years than losing interest every six months when something new comes along.”

