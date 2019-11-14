Video: Inside the art design of Firewatch

In this 2015 GDC talk Firewatch artist Jane Ng discuss the challenges of translating a bold 2D graphic style into the game's vibrant 3D environments.

During her presentation Ng took the time to dig deep into the nuts and bolts of creating colorful game environments which feel real and authentic to the player, even if they have a stylized or cartoonish look.

It was a fantastic talk that offered rare insight into the design of a remarkably beautiful game, and now you can watch it completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

