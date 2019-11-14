Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Inside the art design of Firewatch

November 20, 2019
November 20, 2019 | By Staff
Indie, Art, Video, Vault

In this 2015 GDC talk Firewatch artist Jane Ng discuss the challenges of translating a bold 2D graphic style into the game's vibrant 3D environments. 

During her presentation Ng took the time to dig deep into the nuts and bolts of creating colorful game environments which feel real and authentic to the player, even if they have a stylized or cartoonish look.

It was a fantastic talk that offered rare insight into the design of a remarkably beautiful game, and now you can watch it completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

