Get a job: Sucker Punch Productions is hiring an Encounter Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

We’re looking for an Encounter Designer who knows how to meld interesting layouts and challenging enemies into compelling game encounters. If you’ve shipped an action or stealth title where you helped make awesome encounters, please get in touch!



Responsibilities

Deliver interesting and varied encounters with a particular focus on melee combat and stealth.

Collaborate effectively with our other teams—code, animation, sound, visual effects—bringing together all the best ideas into one holistic experience.

Provide crisp feedback in order to quickly iterate on concepts, proposing solutions as well as criticisms.

Work with systems and content designers to balance and tune encounters throughout the game.

Chip in to the overall game design, leveraging your unique perspective to help us create the best possible player experience.

Continuously strive to push the quality bar higher.

Qualifications

2 years experience in game design

Must provide video showcasing your latest encounter work—let’s see those skills! Post it to your web site or to YouTube, and let us know what your contributions were to what we see in the video.

Must have demonstrated abilities to critique and lay out encounter spaces.

Demonstrated ability to work with a cross-disciplinary team, bringing together the best ideas into challenging encounters.

Must have some programming or scripting experience.

Must be a self-motivated and energetic team player with a very strong work ethic and cooperative attitude.

Must be eligible to work in the US and willing to relocate to Bellevue, WA.

Bonus Factors

Positive, proactive, self-motivated and driven to excellence.

Happiest when working closely with ninjas in other disciplines.

Experience working with open-world games/encounter design.

Have shipped at least one title as a game designer working on that game’s encounters. Bonus points if the game focused on melee and / or stealth. Extra bonus points if it had significant commercial or critical success.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.