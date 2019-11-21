Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 21, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 21, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 21, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Pokemon Sword and Shield have topped 6 million sales worldwide

Pokemon Sword and Shield have topped 6 million sales worldwide

November 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
November 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield have sold over 6 million units worldwide in one week, becoming the fastest-selling Switch game to date. 

According to a press release from Nintendo of America, that figure accounts for both physical and digital sales, and means the latest entry in the franchise has doubled the first-week sales of Pokemon Let's Go, which arrived on the Switch last year. 

It also means Sword and Shield have surpassed the Switch launch sales record set by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which sold 5 million copies globally during its first week on shelves.

Breaking those sales down by region, Nintendo revealed the game has sold over 2 million units in the U.S. alone. Meanwhile, the latest figures from Famitsu suggest it has also racked up 1.36 million sales in Japan.

Related Jobs

Wevr
Wevr — Los Angeles, California, United States
[11.20.19]
Audio Designer / Implementer
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[11.20.19]
QA Tester
LOKO AI
LOKO AI — Los Angeles, California, United States
[11.20.19]
Senior Unreal Engine Developer
Maryland Institute College of Art
Maryland Institute College of Art — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[11.20.19]
FT Faculty, Game Designer in Residence


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image