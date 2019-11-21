Pokemon Sword and Shield have topped 6 million sales worldwide

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield have sold over 6 million units worldwide in one week, becoming the fastest-selling Switch game to date.

According to a press release from Nintendo of America, that figure accounts for both physical and digital sales, and means the latest entry in the franchise has doubled the first-week sales of Pokemon Let's Go, which arrived on the Switch last year.

It also means Sword and Shield have surpassed the Switch launch sales record set by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which sold 5 million copies globally during its first week on shelves.

Breaking those sales down by region, Nintendo revealed the game has sold over 2 million units in the U.S. alone. Meanwhile, the latest figures from Famitsu suggest it has also racked up 1.36 million sales in Japan.