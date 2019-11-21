Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

November 21, 2019
Mobile developer and tool maker N3twork secures $40 million in funding

November 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Mobile game company N3twork has secured $40 million in Series C funding to expand its first-party games portfolio, live publishing platform, and media network. 

The investment round was led by Griffin Gaming Partners, a new VC company co-founded by former Lionsgate exec Peter Levin, and backed by others including Galaxy Digital Capital,  KPCB Holdings, and Korea Investment Partners. Levin will join N3twork's board of directors as part of the deal.

Outlining its future plans, N3twork explained it wants to add more "diverse" titles to a roster that includes popular puzzle-RPG Legendary: Game of Heroes and the upcoming battle royale effort Tetris Royale, and said it already has a number of unannounced projects in the pipeline. 

The company is also preparing to fully deploy its media and community app, The N3twork, in 2020, and spoke about "rapidly integrating partners" into its Scale Platform for mobile creators.

"Mobile entertainment is now at the center of our daily lifestyle and everyone plays games," commented N3twork CEO, Neil Young. "We are incredibly focused on creating a company that can fully realize the opportunity through combining the best games, the best developer platform and community network to entertain every type of player."

