Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 22, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 22, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 22, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

See how Media Molecule architected the code Dreams are made of at GDC!

See how Media Molecule architected the code Dreams are made of at GDC!

November 22, 2019 | By Staff
November 22, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Programming, GDC

The creative team at Media Molecule have built something truly special in Dreams, a game where anyone can make their own game and share it with others, and at the Game Developers Conference in March they'll share a rare look under the hood that you won't want to miss!

That's because the code driving Dreams is custom-built to its unique demands, and in a special Programming track talk on The Architecture of 'Dreams' Media Molecule's Liam de Valmency will walk you through exactly how it all works.

Check out this talk and you'll enjoy a tour through the current Dreams code base, highlighting useful code patterns, tricks, and systems that have allowed the game to be shipped in a stable form, while still allowing for flexibility and iteration in response to the changing needs of Dreams players.

Marvel at previous iterations of the game's code; thrill to the sight of how the code has been designed to support a broad range of user-generated content; you'll pay for a whole seat, but when you find out how the programming team have adapted their processes throughout Dreams' development, you'll only be using the edge!

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-growing) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to get the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[11.21.19]
Rendering Core Technology Engineer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[11.21.19]
Junior Gameplay Engineer
LOKO AI
LOKO AI — Los Angeles, California, United States
[11.20.19]
Senior Unreal Engine Developer
Free Range Games
Free Range Games — Sausalito, California, United States
[11.20.19]
Senior Engineer (Unreal)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image