See how Media Molecule architected the code Dreams are made of at GDC!

The creative team at Media Molecule have built something truly special in Dreams, a game where anyone can make their own game and share it with others, and at the Game Developers Conference in March they'll share a rare look under the hood that you won't want to miss!

That's because the code driving Dreams is custom-built to its unique demands, and in a special Programming track talk on The Architecture of 'Dreams' Media Molecule's Liam de Valmency will walk you through exactly how it all works.

Check out this talk and you'll enjoy a tour through the current Dreams code base, highlighting useful code patterns, tricks, and systems that have allowed the game to be shipped in a stable form, while still allowing for flexibility and iteration in response to the changing needs of Dreams players.

Marvel at previous iterations of the game's code; thrill to the sight of how the code has been designed to support a broad range of user-generated content; you'll pay for a whole seat, but when you find out how the programming team have adapted their processes throughout Dreams' development, you'll only be using the edge!

