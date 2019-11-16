Video: Adopting continuous delivery to combat crunch on Sea of Thieves

In this 2018 GDC talk, Rare's Jafar Soltani explains how Rare changed its culture and approach for developing Sea of Thieves by adopting "continuous delivery," resulting in minimized crunch and has sustainable new features to players.

It was an intriguing look at how a big studio can shift its priorities and processes to build games that feel vibrant and alive, with regular content updates, without burning out the dev team.

Soltani's talk was chock full of practical examples from Rare's own game development adventures, so if you didn't catch it in person last year (or you just want to brush up) know that it's now free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

