November 21, 2019
Video: Adopting continuous delivery to combat crunch on Sea of Thieves

November 21, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Production, Video, Vault

In this 2018 GDC talk, Rare's Jafar Soltani explains how Rare changed its culture and approach for developing Sea of Thieves by adopting "continuous delivery," resulting in minimized crunch and has sustainable new features to players.

It was an intriguing look at how a big studio can shift its priorities and processes to build games that feel vibrant and alive, with regular content updates, without burning out the dev team.

Soltani's talk was chock full of practical examples from Rare's own game development adventures, so if you didn't catch it in person last year (or you just want to brush up) know that it's now free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

