Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 21, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 21, 2019
arrowPress Releases
November 21, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve releasing Source 2 tools alongside Half-Life: Alyx next March

Valve releasing Source 2 tools alongside Half-Life: Alyx next March

November 21, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
November 21, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

The latest entry in the Half-Life series has been a long time coming, and so have more developer tools based on Valve’s current internal engine Source 2.

Along with today’s official reveal of its VR exclusive game Half-Life: Alyx, Valve has lightly revealed that developers will soon be able to use a set of Source 2 tools to create their own content including environments that will run in the upcoming game, though the extent of those creation possibilities is somewhat up to interpretation.

“A set of Source 2 tools for building new levels will be available for the game, enabling any player to build and contribute new environments for the community to enjoy. Hammer, Valve’s level authoring tool, has been updated with all of the game's virtual reality gameplay tools and components,” reads the announcement in full.

Some Valve games like Dota 2 have been moved from Source to Source 2 during their lifetime, and previously Dota 2’s creation tools were really the only hands-on, albeit limited, access external developers had to the engine. Valve has long said it plans to release the engine itself as something developers can potentially use for free to create their own projects, but any concrete details following that 2015 announcement have been hard to come by.

Half-Life: Alyx and the aforementioned Source 2 tools are set to release in March 2020, though the extent of how those tools can be used outside of creating community-made Half-Life: Alyx content is something that remains to be seen.  

Related Jobs

Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[11.20.19]
QA Tester
Free Range Games
Free Range Games — Sausalito, California, United States
[11.20.19]
Senior Engineer (Unreal)
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[11.20.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.19.19]
Lead Character Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image