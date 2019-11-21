The Witcher 3 continues to sell well as CD Projekt reports rising revenue

CD Projekt cites licensing royalties from “continuing strong sales” of The Witcher 3, its expansion packs, and spin-offs like Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales and in-game Gwent sales as the driving forces behind its 38 percent year-over-year increase in revenue for Q3 of the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The group as a whole, including CD Projekt Red, GOG, and other subsidiaries, reported 92.9 million PLN (~$23.9 million) in revenue for the quarter ending September 30.

That makes for a 25.7 million PLN (~$6.6 million) increase year-over-year that was, in addition to everything named above, also aided by GOG revenue, and “sales of components of physical editions” of games to distributors like Cyberpunk 2077 collector’s editions and The Witcher 3 for Switch ahead of release. Net profit, meanwhile, came in at 14.9 million PLN (~$3.8 million)for the quarter, down from 15.5 million PLN (~$4 million) last year.

Looking just at the game development segment CD Projekt Red, the company reported sales revenue of 63.2 million PLN (~$16.3 million) for the quarter, up from 40.9 million PLN (~$10.5 million), and net profit of 16.8 million PLN (~$4.3 million), up from 16.1 million PLN (~$4.1 million).

GOG, CD Projekt’s online game store and platform, meanwhile reported sales revenue of 31.5 million PLN (~$8.1 million), up from last year’s 28.1 million PLN (~$7.2 million), and a net loss of 1.9 million PLN (~$490,284) for the quarter, up from Q3 2018’s 561,000 PLN (~$144,383) loss.