Get a job: Simutronics is hiring a Technical Artist

November 21, 2019 | By Staff
Technical Artist, Simutronics

Location: Maryland Heights, Missouri

Simutronics is expanding its awesome team and we are looking for a Technical Artist with experience in 3D art pipelines for games. We need someone who can help the art team keep everything running smoothly. If this sounds like you, then we want to talk.

What you’ll do:

  • Help establish content creation guidelines and procedures.
  • Clean up art assets and evaluate them for technical issues before implementing them in-game.
  • Import art assets and ensure proper import settings, naming conventions, and other technical requirements.
  • Organize 2D and 3D source art files to ensure they are always easily accessible.
  • Optimize, correct, and enhance 3D models for rendering efficiency.
  • Evaluate scenes in Unity and address technical issues involving 2D or 3D art.

What we’re looking for:

  • 3ds Max experience (basic modeling, texturing, rigging, animation, etc.)
  • Working knowledge of Unity or other 3d game engines.
  • Basic scripting experience preferably in C#.

Interested? Apply now.

