Get a job: Simutronics is hiring a Technical Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Maryland Heights, Missouri

Simutronics is expanding its awesome team and we are looking for a Technical Artist with experience in 3D art pipelines for games. We need someone who can help the art team keep everything running smoothly. If this sounds like you, then we want to talk.

What you’ll do:

Help establish content creation guidelines and procedures.

Clean up art assets and evaluate them for technical issues before implementing them in-game.

Import art assets and ensure proper import settings, naming conventions, and other technical requirements.

Organize 2D and 3D source art files to ensure they are always easily accessible.

Optimize, correct, and enhance 3D models for rendering efficiency.

Evaluate scenes in Unity and address technical issues involving 2D or 3D art.

What we’re looking for:

3ds Max experience (basic modeling, texturing, rigging, animation, etc.)

Working knowledge of Unity or other 3d game engines.

Basic scripting experience preferably in C#.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.