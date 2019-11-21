Check out Xbox's latest guidelines for building more accessible games

The team at Microsoft have recently published an updated set of Xbox accessibility guidelines that offer devs a long list of potential pitfalls to avoid (and tools to circumvent them) while building accessible games.

What makes this list especially notable is how thorough it is; the guidelines cover 20+ areas of interest, encompassing everything from UI tricks to game design tweaks, each filled out with implementation guidelines and links to relevant game dev tools.

While these guidelines (which Microsoft claims were formulated with input from members of the disability community) are meant for devs building games for Xbox platforms, they seem broadly applicable to all sorts of projects and well worth checking out if you're making a game you want everyone to enjoy.