Swedish startup Coherence nets $2.5 million to build 'democratic' dev platform

Swedish tech startup Coherence has netted $2.5 million in funding to continue developing its 'democratic' game development platform.

As reported by VentureBeat, the funding round was led by Firstminute Capital, which was joined by Sisu Game Ventures and Paul Heydon.

Coherence, which was established earlier this year by Playdead co-founder Dino Patti and Unity co-founder David Helgason, will use the cash to bolster its development team in Malmo and perhaps even open satellite offices in other locations with large game development communities.

The technology itself is being pitched as an open, accessible, and lightning fast cloud-based development platform that will let game makers build "scalable and persistent virtual worlds."

"Coherence gives you all the tools you need to turn your game into a connected interactive experience. You can make anything, from a 4-player game with highly scalable instancing, to a persistent virtual world that holds all your players," reads an explainer.

"Our editor plugin will help you utilize the power of the cloud, even if you have no experience with networked games. It handles everything from setup, data modeling, local and online testing to deployment. Using our SDK, you can dive deeper and custom-fit our technology into existing games.

"All backend processes like player connections, synchronization, simulation, network optimization and scaling are handled automatically. coherence lets you focus on what matters the most.

The platform is scheduled for launch in 2020, and will be available for testing early next year.