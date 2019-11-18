Video: How Riot creates new League of Legends champions

In this 2017 GDC talk, Riot Games' Jeremy Lee shares the creative tools and production framework they've developed to create new champions for League of Legends.

Using lots of examples from League of Legends, Lee walked attendees through the stages of champion production at Riot and offered key lessons learned about how to effectively design, refine, and sustain effective, competitive champions.

If you've any interest at all in live game production, or in the inner workings of Riot Games, take advantage of the fact that Lee's talk is now totally free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

