State of Decay 2 , from Xbox Games Studios' Undead Labs, headed to Steam

State of Decay 2, the multiplayer zombie survival game from Xbox Game Studios subsidiary Undead Labs, is headed to Steam next year.

The game officially debuted for Xbox One and PC back in 2018 but until now had only been up for sale on the latter through Microsoft’s own PC game storefront.

It isn’t the first time an Xbox Game Studios published title has crossed over to Valve’s massive platform, but it’s always notable when one of those first-party titles makes the jump.

The Steam version of State of Decay 2 will also feature cross-play between the Steam, Windows Store, and Xbox One versions as well, meaning the Steam launch stands to open the game to players that may not have had its previous two platforms in their sights.

In a blog post, Undead Labs notes that a Steam launch has long been one of the most requested features for State of Decay 2. The first game notably launched on Steam, and later relaunched as State of Decay: Year One Survival Edition. Microsoft Studios signed on to publish its follow up State of Decay 2 as an Xbox One and Windows exclusive, and it released shortly before Microsoft announced it had acquired Undead Labs midway through 2018.