Get a job: Sony PlayStation seeks a Concept Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: San Diego, California

This is an 3-6 month temporary position through our staffing partner Yoh Services with a high likelihood of future work.

San Diego, CA

Sony PlayStation’s Visual Arts Services Group (VASG) on our San Diego campus provides world-class content, development and services to Worldwide Studios. We offer a full-service production studio with an emphasis in art and animation, as well as previsualization, cinematics, character creation, motion capture, software development, and face/body scanning, tracking and solving.

Our team is always at the cutting edge of technology and partners with the industry’s best minds and companies: Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studios, Guerrilla Games, Japan Studios, and other Sony PlayStation first-party studios. This is your opportunity to work closely with game and film industry professionals from all over the world and under one roof!

We are currently looking for a looking for an Associate Concept Artist to come aboard and help our environment outsource team. The candidate will be working with our Lead Environment Artist to prepare outsource briefs to our vendors.

Responsibilities:

Provide high quality concept artwork to support the asset guidelines created by our artists

Produce concept artwork and image paint-overs at a high pace to keep up with asset brief production

Qualifications:

Strong skills in Photoshop

Demonstrate strong interest in the field of games and self- learning ability

Minimum 1- 2 years experience in any related work environment OR Portfolio work created with own initiative that can show your artist skills

Experience with outsource brief preparation is a plus

Sony is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All persons will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, legally protected physical or mental disability, covered veteran status, status in the U.S. uniformed services, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, genetic information or membership in any other legally protected category.

We strive to create an inclusive environment, empower employees and embrace diversity. We encourage everyone to respond.

We sincerely appreciate the time and effort you spent in contacting us and we thank you for your interest in PlayStation.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.